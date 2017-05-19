SQUAD NEWS: All the teams for Sunday at Magic Weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans v Huddersfield (1:00pm)

Laurent Frayssinous has made four changes to the Dragons squad, with Greg Bird, Krisnan Inu, Ben Garcia and Paul Aiton returning from injury to replace Thibaut Margalet, Lambert Belmas, Matthieu Khedimi and Arthur Romano.

Martyn Ridyard is set to make his Huddersfield debut after joining the club from Leigh on a one-month loan. He is one of three returnees for the Giants, with Jermaine McGillvary, captain Leroy Cudjoe and Lee Gaskell also returning to the 19-man squad.

Dragons: Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Duport, Simon, Thornily, Alber, Da Costa, Seguier, Perez, Dezaria.

Giants: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Ridyard.

Leigh v Salford (3:15pm)

Leigh Centurions are likely to hand Matty Fleming his debut following a loan move from Saints. Winger Adam Hinson is also back, although Jamie Acton misses out through suspension.

Salford could also hand a debut to former Manly and Parramatta star James Hasson after his move this week.

Centurions: Fleming, Vea, Stewart, Brown, Reynolds, Paterson, Hopkins, Hood, Hock, Hansen, Higson, Hampshire, Green, Tickle, Pelissier, Drinkwater, Dawson, Crooks, Burr.

Red Devils: Murdoch-Masila, Kopczak, O’Brien, Johnson, Bibby, Hasson, Jones, Sa’u, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Tomkins, Flanagan, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon, Hauraki.

Castleford v Leeds (5:30pm)

Zal Hardaker will face a late fitness test on an ankle injury ahead of the clash with his former club.

Daryl Powell has made just two changes to the team that beat St. Helens in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup last week. Rangi Chase has departed the club on loan to Widnes Vikings while Ben Roberts drops out through injury with Tom Holmes and Kieran Gill being recalled.

Brett Delaney and Kallum Watkins both make their returns for Leeds, replacing Keith Galloway (knee) and Mitch Garbutt (concussion)

Tigers: Cook, Eden, Gale, Gill, Hardaker, Holmes, Foster, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moore, Sene-Lefao, Springer, Shenton, Webster.

Rhinos: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Ferres, Mullally, Handley, Baldwinson, A Sutcliffe.