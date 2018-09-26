SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s final Super 8s games

St Helens v Castleford (7:45pm, Totally Wicked Stadium)

James Roby returns to the St Helens squad for Friday’s game with Castleford alongside Matty Costello and Jake Spedding. They come in for key trio Jon Wilkin, Jonny Lomax and Luke Thompson.

Castleford have also rested a number of key players, making four changes themselves. Joe Wardle, Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, Jamie Ellis and Lewis Peachey all replace Greg Eden, Mike McMeeken, Junior Moors and Michael Shenton.

St Helens: Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Spedding, Barba, Bentley, Costello.

Castleford: Clare, Clark, Ellis, Gale, Laulu-Togaga’e, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Peachey, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Wigan v Hull (7:45pm, DW Stadium)

Callum Field and Craig Mullen come into Wigan’s 19-man squad for Friday’s game with Hull, with Tommy Leuluai and Oliver Partington dropping out. As for Hull, injured duo Dean Hadley and Hakim Miloudi are replaced by Cameron Scott and Jack Downs.

Wigan: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Field, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Manfredi, Mullen, Navarrete, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams, Woods.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fish, Litten, Paea, Lane, Downs, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek.

Wakefield v Warrington

Max Jowitt and youngster Lewis Wray come into contention for Wakefield – with the latter in line to make his Super League debut. They replace injured duo Anthony England and Scott Grix.

Tyrone Roberts misses out due to concussion, while Tom Lineham serves the final game of his two-match suspension. Sitaleki Akauola returns after missing the last five games through injury and suspension.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood, Wray.

Warrington: Akauola, Atkins, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, G King, T King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.