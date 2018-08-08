SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super 8s games

Wigan v Castleford (DW Stadium, 7:45pm, Sky Sports)

Wigan welcome back long-term absentees George Williams and Ryan Sutton for Friday’s game with Castleford – but there is no Chris Hankinson. Castleford make three changes for the game; out go the injured Peter Mata’utia plus Jacques O’Neill and Calum Turner – returning are Jake Webster, Joe Wardle and Will Maher.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams, Woods.

Castleford squad: Clare, Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga’e, Maher, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

St Helens v Huddersfield (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7:45pm)

Super League leaders St Helens have named an unchanged 19-man squad as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s cup semi-final defeat to Catalans. Meanwhile, new Huddersfield arrival Suaia Matagi is in line to make his debut; he is one of three changes which see Jake Mamo and Kruise Leeming also return: Aaron Murphy, Michael Lawrence and Jake Wardle miss out.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

Huddersfield squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Matagi.

Hull FC v Wakefield (KCOM Stadium, 7:45pm)

Dean Hadley and Chris Green are notable returnees for Hull this Friday night against Wakefield in the opening round of the Super 8s. Wakefield make one change to the side that faced Huddersfield in the final round of the regular season – with Anthony England coming back in from an injury: he replaces Joe Arundel.

Hull squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Lane, Matongo, Harris.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Warrington v Catalans (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7:45pm)

Warrington could hand a debut to forward Bodene Thompson as part of a number of changes for Friday’s pre-Wembley dress rehearsal with Catalans. Sitaleki Akauola is also back – but there is no Stefan Ratchford, Ben Murdoch-Masila or Mike Cooper.

Warrington squad: Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Roberts, Smith, Thompson, Westwood