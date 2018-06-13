SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Leeds v St Helens (7:45pm, Emerald Headingley, Sky Sports)

The reigning champions make three changes for Friday’s huge clash with St Helens. Returning are Joel Moon and Anthony Mullally from injury and suspension respectively – while Harry Newman also comes into the 19-man squad. They replace Mikolaj Oledzki and Richie Myler, who have concussion – and Brett Delaney, who has a calf injury.

Meanwhile, league leaders St Helens make a solitary change to their 19-man squad. Kyle Amor is sidelined through injury – youngster Jack Ashworth comes into the mix in his place. Jonny Lomax missed last weekend’s win over Hull KR: but he is in Justin Holbrook’s squad for the trip across the Pennines.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Walters.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.

Huddersfield v Catalans (7:45pm, John Smith’s Stadium)

There are two changes for Huddersfield ahead of Friday’s mouthwatering clash with Catalans – when the Giants have made it free entry to all those who claim a ticket in advance. Dale Ferguson makes his return from injury, and he is joined in the 19-man squad by Oliver Roberts. They replace Innes Senior and Paul Clough, who drop out.

Catalans, meanwhile, make two changes of their own for a game in which they will claim into the top eight with victory. Their changes see Jason Baitieri and Vincen Duport come in; they replace Antoni Maria, who is injured, and the suspended Fouad Yaha.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Russell.

Catalans squad: Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.