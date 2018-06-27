SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

St Helens v Wakefield (7:45pm, Totally Wicked Stadium Sky Sports)

The Super League leaders are unchanged for Friday’s clash with Wakefield Trinity as they look to further solidify their position at the top of the table. Wakefield, fresh off Sunday’s win against Widnes, make one change as they look to keep up the pace with the top four; captain Danny Kirmond misses out – he is replaced by the returning Liam Finn.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth.

Wakefield squad: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Finn, Fifita, Wood, Englan, Ashurst, Randell, Pauli, Arona, Batchelor, Hirst, Jowitt, Annakin, Caton-Brown, Hampshire.

Hull FC v Widnes (7:45pm, KCOM Stadium)

There is a triple boost for Hull; Sika Manu, Dean Hadley and Jamie Shaul are all named – and are expected to be fit. England duo Jake Connor and Scott Taylor are also included. Rhys Hanbury is back in Widnes’ 19-man squad; youngster Owen Buckley is also included as the Vikings look for their first win under interim coach Francis Cummins. Olly Ashall-Bott and Tom Gilmore miss out.

Hull FC squad: Shaul; Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Harris.

Widnes squad: Ah Van, Buckley, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Hauraki, Heremaia, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Hull KR v Huddersfield (8pm, KCOM Craven Park)

Danny McGuire, Tommy Lee and Robbie Mulhern return to Hull KR’s squad for their huge game with Huddersfield. The trio replace Matty Marsh, Elliot Wallis and Aaron Smith in the squad for the match. Huddersfield make one change from their 26-25 win over Catalans a fortnight ago, as Dale Ferguson is replaced in the squad by Sam Hewitt.

Hull KR squad: Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Tickle, Tomkins.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Russell, Hewitt.

Warrington v Salford (7:45pm, Halliwell Jones Stadium)

There are a number of changes for Warrington; Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford are rested following international duty with Ryan Atkins (bicep) and Harvey Livett (knee) both missing out through injury too. That means call-ups for the likes of Morgan Smith. Meanwhile, Mark Flanagan returns for Salford.

Warrington squad: Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Salford squad: Johnson, Welham, Sa’u, Lui, Littlejohn, Tomkins, Griffin, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.