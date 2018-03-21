SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Leeds v Castleford (7:45pm, Elland Road – Sky Sports)

Leeds are unchanged for Friday’s Grand Final rematch with Castleford at Elland Road. The Tigers, meanwhile, make one change to their squad – but it is a significant one, as prop Jesse Sene-Lefao has undergone MCL surgery which will rule him out for a number of weeks. Jy Hitchcox takes his place in the 19.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Castleford squad: Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Hitchcox, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Webster.

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (7:45pm, KCOM Stadium)

Hull receive a huge boost with the news that star half-back Albert Kelly is back for Friday’s game against Catalans. Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea and Sika Manu all remain unavailable, though. There are three changes for Catalans; Samisoni Langi returns from injury, while Jason Baitieri and Jodie Broughton also return. They replace Louis Anderson, Vincent Duport and Benjamin Jullien.

Hull squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Logan, Lane, Matongo.

Catalans squad: Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Albert, Gigot.

Warrington v Wakefield (7:45pm, Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Josh Charnley could make his Warrington debut in Friday’s game with Wakefield after being named in their 19-man squad for the game. Ryan Atkins is also back; Morgan Smith and Dom Crosby drop out. Tinirau Arona and Kyle Wood drop out of Wakefield’s squad at the expense of James Batchelor and Keegan Hirst.

Warrington squad: Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Wakefield squad: Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, First, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou.

Hull KR v St Helens (8pm, KCOM Craven Park)

Will Dagger comes into Hull KR’s 19-man squad for their home clash with St Helens – while Morgan Knowles is a welcome returnee for the Saints following the completion of his four-match suspension.

Hull KR squad: Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lawler, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Dagger, Walne, Carney.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Wigan v Huddersfield (8pm, DW Stadium)

Joel Tomkins returns for Wigan’s clash against Huddersfield on Friday; prop Romain Navarrete drops out. There is still no Dan Sarginson for the Warriors. There is mixed news for the Giants; forward Michael Lawrence returns alongside Adam Walne and Daniel Smith – but Jake Mamo, Oliver Roberts and Sebastine Ikahihifo are out.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood.