SQUAD WATCH: Castleford ring the changes for Hull FC clash

Castleford v Hull (8pm, Sky Sports)

Castleford coach Daryl Powell has made six changes for Friday night’s clash against Hull FC – who need a win to be absolutely sure of a play-off place themselves ahead of next week’s semi-finals.

Powell has rung the changes from last week’s squad that beat Wigan; Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Grant Millington, Adam Milner and captain Michael Shenton all miss out, making way for Jy Hitchcox, Tuoyo Egodo, Andy Lynch, Ben Roberts, Will Maher and Conor Fitzsimmons.

Meanwhile, Hull make a solitary change – as Chris Green returns from his layoff following appendicitis, with Jordan Thompson making way.

Castleford squad: Cook, Eden, Egodo, Fitzsimmons, Foster, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Lynch, Maher, McMeeken, McShane, Minikin, Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Springer, Trueman, Webster.
Hull FC squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Fash.

