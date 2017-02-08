SQUAD WATCH: Four teams name squads for season openers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford v Leigh (8pm, Friday, Sky Sports)

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Leigh Centurions in the opening game of the 2017 Super League season, with only two first-team players ruled out due to injury.

Powell has had the luxury of selecting from a near fully-fit squad, with just Oliver Holmes and Larne Patrick unavailable. It means that long-term injury victims such as Ben Roberts, Michael Shenton and Andy Lynch will make their competitive comebacks following season-ending injuries in 2016.

Castleford Tigers squad: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

At the time of writing, Leigh are yet to name their squad for their first game back in Super League.

Widnes v Huddersfield (8pm, Friday)

Widnes could hand competitive debuts to the likes of Tom Armstrong and Tom Olbison when they start their 2017 Super League campaign at home to Huddersfield on Friday.

Denis Betts has named his 19-man squad for the first game of the new season against the Giants, with Joe Mellor still ruled out due to an injury suffered in the club’s pre-season friendly against Warrington.

It means Tom Gilmore could be partnered by the likes of Aaron Heremaia or Chris Bridge as the Vikings begin life after former captain Kevin Brown.

Widnes Vikings squad: Armstrong, Bridge, Burke, Cahill, J. Chapelhow, T.Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield coach Rick Stone has named an experienced side for the season opener at Widnes, with new signing Shannon Wakeman expected to make his Super League debut.

Jake Mamo misses out due to injury and there is no place for fellow new signing Adam O’Brien, but other men such as Lee Gaskell, Paul Clough and Dale Ferguson could all make their debuts.

Huddersfield Giants squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Symonds, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, McIntosh, Mellor.