SQUAD WATCH | Giants v Hull FC

Suaia Matagi is in line for his home debut after being named in Huddersfield’s 19-man squad to face Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield have made two changes to the squad that beat St Helens with Colton Roche, a late inclusion last week, and Jake Wardle coming in with Jake Mamo and Matty English dropping out of the 19.

Hull, meanwhile, have named forward due Mark Minichiello and Dean Hadley in their squad after the pair missed Hull’s defeat to Wakefield last week. Jack Downs isn’t named after his late call-up while Lewis Bienek retains his spot after making his debut last week. Masi Matongo, however, drops out of the squad.

Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Roche, Wardle, Matagi

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Lane, Harris, Bienek