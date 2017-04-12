SQUAD WATCH: All the Good Friday team news

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan v St Helens (12:15pm, Sky Sports)

Wigan welcome back a host of big names – including hooker Michael McIlorum, who could make his first appearance in well over a year since that horrific ankle injury against Brisbane. He is joined in Wigan’s squad for the derby by captain Sean O’Loughlin, winger Joe Burgess and Anthony Gelling. Tony Clubb is out due to injury.

Lukes Thompson and Regan Grace have been named St Helens’ first squad since Keiron Cunningham’s departure for the game at Wigan. They replace Matty Fleming and Dominique Peyroux.

Wigan: Gelling, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, McIlorum, Flower, Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Powell, Tautai, Sutton, Isa, Escare, Bretherton, Forsyth, Marshall, Davies.

St Helens: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Walker, Thompson, Lee, Richards, Knowles, Grace, Taia.

Castleford v Wakefield (2:30pm, Sky Sports)

There is just one change to Castleford’s 19-man squad, with Grant Millington coming back in at the expense of captain Michael Shenton, who has a back problem. Chris Chester makes two changes as Wakefield hunt a fourth victory in a row on Friday. James Batchelor and Anthony Walker drop out of the squad, with Anthony England and Mason Caton-Brown coming back in.

Castleford: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McShane, McMeeken, Millington, Minikin, Milner, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Springer, Webster.

Wakefield: Allgood, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Hull FC v Leeds (3pm)

Albert Kelly returns to Hull’s squad after missing last week’s defeat to Salford due to compassionate leave. Meanwhile, Carlos Tuimavave also returns – as do Scott Taylor and Gareth Ellis. Chris Green is among the players to miss out.

Leeds have good and bad news ahead of the trip across Yorkshire. Stevie Ward and Keith Galloway both return but Carl Ablett and Jimmy Keinhorst are out – and will be for a number of weeks. Jordan Lilley is included after his loan at Bradford finished.

Hull: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Fash.

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Garbutt, Mullally, Baldwinson, Lilley, Oledzki.

Salford v Leigh (3pm)

Salford coach Ian Watson has named an unchanged squad as the Red Devils look to solidify their position in Super League’s top two. That means no place for Kriss Brining or Niall Evalds. Meanwhile, half-back Josh Drinkwater remains out for the Centurions.

Salford: Walne, Murdoch-Masila, Kopczak, O’Brien, Griffin, Johnson, Jones, Wood, Sa’u, Carney, Welham, Tomkins, Mossop, Tasi, Flanagan, Krasniqi, Carney, Lui.

Leigh: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Ridyard, Higham, Weston, Stewart, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, McNally, Hampshire, Reynolds, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr