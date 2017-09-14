SQUAD WATCH: All the news ahead of Friday’s Super League Super 8s action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds v Salford (8pm)

Leeds Rhinos have welcomed back Rob Burrow and Brett Ferres to their squad to face Salford on Friday.

Burrow missed out on the defeat to Castleford due to suspension, while Ferres hasn’t featured since the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull at the end of July.

They replace Jack Walker and Jordan Lilley in the Leeds squad.

Salford coach Ian Watson has also made two changes, with Daniel Murray and George Griffin replacing Toronto-bound Olsi Krasniqi and Greg Johnson.



Rhinos squad: Ablett, Burrow, Briscoe, Cuthbertson, Delaney, Ferres, Garbutt, Golding, Hall, Jones-Buchanan, Keinhorst, McGuire, Mullally, Moon, Parcell, Singleton, Sutcliffe, Ward, Watkins



Red Devils squad: Bibby, Brining, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Jones, Kopczak, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, Murdoch-Masila, Murray, O’Brien, Sa’u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, A Walne, J Walne, Welham.

St Helens v Huddersfield (8pm)

Kyle Amor returns to St Helens’ squad to face Huddersfield having sat out the club’s victory over Wakefield last week. He replaces Tommy Lees, who made his debut in the victory over Trinity.

The Giants have made two changes for the contest, with Sam Wood and Tyler Dickinson replacing Gene Ormsby and Shannon Wakeman in the squad.

Saints squad: Amor, Barba, Douglas, Fages, Grace, Knowles, Lomax, Makinson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan, Percival, Peyroux, Richardson, Roby, Smith, Taia, Thompson, Walmsley, Wilkin.

Giants squad: Brough, Clough, Dickinson, Ferguson, Gaskell, Hinchcliffe, Lawrence, Leeming, McGillvary, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Rapira, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, Ta’ai, Turner, Wood.