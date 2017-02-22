Squad Watch: All the squads for Friday’s Super League games

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan v Widnes (8pm, Sky Sports)

World champions Wigan have named an unchanged squad for Friday’s televised clash against Widnes Vikings. Coach Shaun Wane confirmed at Tuesday’s press conference that he would bring Willie Isa into his 17 for the game, but aside from that, it seems like he will make minimal changes.

Widnes are without Tom Gilmore alongside regular half-back Joe Mellor, meaning a potential move into the halves for Aaron Heremaia for the game at the DW Stadium – a ground Widnes won twice at last season.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, Tomkins, Williams.

Widnes squad: Armstrong, Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Warrington v Castleford (8pm, Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Warrington coach Tony Smith has named an unchanged squad following last Saturday’s win against Brisbane in the World Club Series – while Castleford make just one change to their 19-man squad. That sees Paul McShane drop out due to suspension and youngster Luke Million coming in.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Blythe, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Westwood.

Castleford squad: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, Millington, Million, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Leigh v St Helens (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Leigh are handed a massive boost with the return of captain Micky Higham to their 19-man squad. He joins Curtis Naughton in the 19-man squad, who could make his debut. Meanwhile, St Helens draft in Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Jack Owens – but there is no Joe Greenwood after his move to Gold Coast.

Leigh squad: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Tonga, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Paterson, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, Reynolds, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Naughton.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Walker, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Owens, Richardson.

Huddersfield v Wakefield (8pm, John Smith’s Stadium)

Huddersfield make just one change to their squad for Friday’s game with Wakefield, with Tyler Dickinson coming in for the injured Michael Lawrence. Meanwhile, Wakefield name an unchanged squad for the West Yorkshire derby.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, Dickinson, Macintosh, Mellor.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Leeds v Salford (8pm, Headingley Carnegie)

Leeds welcome back Joel Moon and Mitch Garbutt for Friday’s home clash against Salford, after both missed the win at Leigh Centurions. Brett Delaney, Brett Ferres and Keith Galloway are still injured. Salford are yet to name their squad.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Walters, Ormondroyd.