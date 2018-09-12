SQUAD WATCH: Team news for Friday’s Super League & Qualifiers games

Wigan v Warrington (7:45pm, DW Stadium, Sky Sports)

Taulima Tautai and Liam Paisley come into the squad for Wigan’s clash with Warrington on Friday. They replace Joe Greenwood, who is suspended, and captain Sean O’Loughlin, who has a calf problem.

There could be a Super League debut for Warrington youngster Luis Johnson on Friday night – while key forward Ben Westwood returns to the mix for Steve Price’s side.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams.

Warrington squad: Atkins, K Brown, Charnley, Clark, Goodwin, Hughes, Johnson, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.

St Helens v Hull FC (7:45pm, Totally Wicked Stadium)

There could be two debuts for St Helens on Friday night, as James Bentley and Jack Welsby are both called up to the side, with James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook missing through injury.

The big news for Hull is that, despite initially being forecast to have suffered a season-ending injury, Jake Connor is fit enough to return for Lee Radford’s side this Friday. He replaces another injured player, however – with Josh Griffin missing out.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Bentley, Smith, Costello Welsby.

Hull squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fish, Manu, Litten, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek.

Leeds v Salford (7:45pm, Emerald Headingley)

Leeds are still without Stevie Ward, who is out with an ankle injury. However, prop Adam Cuthbertson is fit enough to return from injury; he replaces Anthony Mullally in the 19-man squad.

Salford are without the suspended Jackson Hastings, who begins a two-match ban. That means a return to the squad for Jack Littlejohn, who could play for the first time since June. Luke Burgess is also suspended for the Red Devils – who are aiming to secure their place in Super League for 2019 with a win.

Leeds squad: T Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Dwyer, Keinhorst, Ferres, Peteru, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters, L Briscoe, Crosby, Thompson.

Salford squad: Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Griffin, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Chamberlain, Burke, Lussick.

Wakefield v Catalans (7:45pm, Mobile Rocket Stadium)

Anthony England and Max Jowitt both return to Wakefield’s squad for the game with Catalans; they replace Chris Annakin and Ben Jones-Bishop.

Ben Garcia, Thibaud Margalet, Ugo Perez and Lambert Belmas are back in the Catalans squad – they replace Samisoni Langi, Rémi Casty, Julian Bousquet and Micky McIlorum.

Wakefield squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, England, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Catalans squad: Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Belmas, Perez, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.