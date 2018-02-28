SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s five Super League games

Wakefield v Huddersfield (7:45pm, Sky Sports)

Wakefield make three changes for Friday’s televised clash with Huddersfield. Out go the injured Kyle Wood, plus Reece Lyne and Justin Horo. In their place come Jordan Crowther, Joe Arundel and Keegan First. Giants coach Rick Stone makes one change to his 19-man squad for the game. Forward Adam Walne drops out due to injury, with youngster Sam Wood taking his place.

Wakefield squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, First, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Miller, Pauli, Tupou.

Huddersfield squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, McIntosh, Roche, Wood.

Hull FC v Warrington (7:45pm)

Hull are handed a significant boost with the news vice-captain Scott Taylor returns to their squad to face Warrington – but star half-back Albert Kelly is out. Taylor has been sidelined since contracting appendicitis on the Black and Whites’ tour of Australia. Warrington are without Kevin Brown and Ben Currie due to concussion and injury respectively.

Hull squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fish, Manu, Turgut, Lane, Matongo.

Warrington squad: Akauola, Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Leeds v Catalans (7:45pm)

Leeds have received a major boost ahead of Friday’s clash with Catalans. Tom Briscoe, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Carl Ablett and Anthony Mullally are all back available for selection – but Liam Sutcliffe and Jimmy Keinhorst make way due to injury.

There is one change to Catalans’ squad for their clash with Leeds – Iain Thornley is out, and hooker Paul Aiton returns to face his former club at Headingley.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Garbutt, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Oledzki.

Catalans squad: Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Gigot.

St Helens v Salford (8pm)

Ryan Morgan replaces Matty Lees in St Helens’ only change to their squad for Friday’s clash against Salford Red Devils. Ian Watson’s side are unchanged as they look to make it back-to-back wins.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.

Salford squad: O’Brien, Johnson, Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tas, Burgess, McCarthy- Nakubuwai, Wood, Mossop, Bibby.

Wigan v Widnes (8pm)

Wigan welcome back Joe Burgess into their 19-man squad for Friday’s clash with Widnes – Romain Navarrete is also in the mix. Widnes are handed a double boost on the injury front – with key forward duo Greg Burke and Alex Gerrard returning to their squad for the trip to Wigan on Friday night. The likes of Stanton Albert and Chris Dean drop out.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Widnes squad: Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Craven, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Inu, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Albert, Whitley, Wilde.