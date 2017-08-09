SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s games

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford v Castleford (8pm, Sky Sports)

Kris Brining and Ryan Lannon return to Salford’s squad – which Kris Welham and Josh Wood miss out. Michael Dobson is still absent. League leaders Castleford make two changes to their squad; centre Jake Webster returns, as does prop Gadwin Springer. They take the places of forward duo Andy Lynch and Larne Patrick for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Salford squad: Bibby, Brining, Carney, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, Murray, Murdoch-Masila, O’Brien, Tomkins, Walne, Vatuvei.

Castleford squad: Cook, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, O Holmes, T Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

St Helens v Hull (8pm)

A big boost for Hull – as half-back Marc Sneyd returns for Friday’s clash at St Helens. Josh Bowden is also back; the pair replace Masi Matongo and Jansin Turgut in Lee Radford’s squad. St Helens make just one change to the squad that beat league leaders Castleford last week: Jake Spedding returns in place of Tommy Lee.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Spedding, Grace, Lees, Taia.

Hull squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Fash.

Wigan v Huddersfield (8pm)

Wigan make just one change to their squad for Friday’s game with Huddersfield and, as expected, Sam Powell returns from suspension. Josh Ganson is the player to miss out. Huddersfield also make one change – forward Michael Lawrence returns at the expense of Sam Rapira.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta’ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Turner, Rankin.