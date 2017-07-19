SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s games as Ellis eyes Hull return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC v Huddersfield (8pm, KCOM Stadium)

There are two huge boosts for Hull FC ahead of Friday’s clash with Huddersfield: as captain Gareth Ellis and half-back Albert Kelly both return to the squad. Ellis has not played since Hull’s league victory against Castleford back in April, while Kelly missed the trip to Leeds last week. Huddersfield make one change: Martyn Ridyard returns at the expense of Sam Wood.

Hull squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Ridyard, Rankin.

Leigh v Salford (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Salford welcome back centre Junior Sa’u from suspension for the trip to Leigh on Friday night. New signings Manu Vatuvei and Tyrone McCarthy are not included. Leigh are yet to name their squad.

Salford squad: A Walne, Murdoch-Masila, O’Brien, Murray, Johnson, Bibby, J Walne, Jones, Sa’u, Welham, Tasi, Tomkins, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon, Carney, Hauraki.

Wigan v Leeds (8pm, DW Stadium, Sky Sports)

Despite slumping to defeat last week against Warrington, Wigan coach Shaun Wane has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the game against Leeds. The Rhinos, however, make plenty of changes – they are without THIRTEEN first-team players.

Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Stevie Ward, Brad Singleton, Adam Cuthbertson, Brett Delaney, Brett Ferres, Danny McGuire, Liam Sutcliffe and more are among those missing. 17-year-old centre Harry Newman and Under 19s hooker Harvey Whiteley have been called up for their debuts.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Field, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, S Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Moon, Parcell, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Walker, A Sutcliffe, Newman, Whiteley.