SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s games

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds v Wigan (8pm, Sky Sports)

Brett Delaney makes a welcome return for Leeds, with Josh Jordan-Roberts missing out. Wigan make two changes from the side that defeated Salford in the Challenge Cup, with youngsters Jack Wells and Josh Ganson replacing Joel Tomkins (groin) and Sam Powell (suspension). Liam Farrell retains his place in the squad despite not recovering in time for last Sundays game, whilst Tom Davies and Liam Marshall are again vying for a wing spot.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Ganson, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams, Wells.

Huddersfield v Wakefield (8pm)

Huddersfield receive a triple boost with Jordan Turner, Nathan Mason and Daniel Smith all returning for Friday’s game against Wakefield. Dale Ferguson, Oliver Roberts and Martyn Ridyard all miss out. Wakefield make two changes to their squad; Craig Huby and David Fifita miss out, while Anthony England returns and there is also the return of half-back Jacob Miller from a broken leg to give Chris Chester a boost.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta’ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Turner, Rankin.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Hull v Salford (8pm)

After winning last Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Leeds, Lee Radford makes three changes to his squad for Friday’s game against Salford. In come Jordan Thompson, Steve Michaels and Jansin Turgut: Marc Sneyd, Josh Bowden and Mark Minichiello make way. Rob Lui comes back into the mix for Salford.

Hull squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Turgut, Fash, Matongo.

Salford squad: Bibby, Carney, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Jones, Johnson, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lui, McCarthy, Murdoch-Masila, Murray, O’Brien, Tomkins, A Walne, Welham, Wood, Vatuvei.

Widnes v Warrington (8pm, Qualifiers)

Widnes receive a number of boosts ahead of their Qualifiers campaign; Rangi Chase, Chris Houston, Rhys Hanbury, Lloyd White and Chris Bridge are all in contention to return. Warrington welcome back captain Chris Hill and prop Dom Crosby – but there is a blow, as Ben Currie misses out due to injury.

Widnes squad: Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Chase, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Houston, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Warrington squad: Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith.