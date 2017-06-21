SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds v Castleford (8pm, Sky Sports)

Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan return to the fray for Leeds as they take on league leaders Castleford this weekend. The experienced duo missed last week’s victory against Featherstone due to injury, but both are included here. Ashton Golding also has a chance of returning.

There is a blow for Castleford with captain Michael Shenton missing out due to injury – Jy Hitchcox and Joel Monaghan are in contention to replace him. Gadwin Springer also returns; Andy Lynch misses out.

Leeds squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Garbutt, Singleton, Ferres, Mullally, Handley, Walker.

Castleford squad: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Eden, Gale, McShane, Millington, Foster, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Massey, McMeeken, Milner, Monaghan, Patrick, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Springer.

Hull FC v Wakefield (8pm)

Marc Sneyd makes his return to the Hull squad for Friday’s game against Wakefield Trinity. Sneyd has been missing for a number of weeks due to injury but he, alongside former Wakefield centre Josh Griffin, comes back in for the game against Trinity. Jack Downs misses out.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has made four changes to his 19-man squad that lost to Salford in the Challenge Cup. Tinirau Arona, James Batchelor, Adam Walker and Max Jowitt all come in; Mitch Allgood, Jordan Crowther, Danny Kirmond and Dean Hadley miss out.

Hull squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Connor, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Fash.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Finn, Grix, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

St Helens v Salford (8pm)

Justin Holbrook makes two changes to his squad for the visit of Salford on Friday. Ryan Morgan and Danny Richardson drop out, while Jake Spedding comes in alongside Dominique Peyroux.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Spedding, Grace, Taia.

Salford squad: O’Brien, Jones, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Dobson, Kopczak, Tomkins, Murdoch-Masila, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Brining, Johnson, Welham, Bibby, Carney, Hasson.

Huddersfield v Wigan (8pm)

Rick Stone makes three enforced changes for Friday’s game with Wigan. Fullback Jake Mamo, Adam O’Brien and the suspended Sam Rapira are replaced in the squad to face Wigan by Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood and Darnell McIntosh. Kruise Leeming is included.

Wigan make two changes to their squad, as Taulima Tautai and Anthony Gelling miss out due to injury. Lewis Tierney and Callum Field replace them in the squad.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Mason, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, Ridyard.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Davies, Farrell, Field, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tierney, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Wells, Williams.