SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Leeds v St Helens (8pm, Sky Sports)

Leeds have left fullback Ashton Golding out of their squad to play St Helens on Friday night. That means a likely recall for Jack Walker, St Helens – in their final game before Ben Barba’s 12-match suspension comes to an end – have made just one change to their 19-man squad. Tommy Lee returns, while Jake Spedding is the one to miss out.

Leeds squad: Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley, Walker.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia.

Hull FC v Huddersfield (8pm)

Hull have named a strong squad for their clash against Huddersfield, just a week out from the Challenge Cup final against Wigan. Mark Minichiello returns having missed FC’s last two games – while Jansin Turgut also comes in. Brad Fash and Steve Michaels make way. There is a blow for Huddersfield meanwhile, as captain Leroy Cudjoe is out. Gene Ormsby takes his place.

Hull squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Turgut.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Gaskell, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta’ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Ormsby, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Turner, Rankin.

Wigan v Salford (8pm)

Young winger Tom Davies misses out for Wigan: Nick Gregson takes his place but Liam Marshall appears likely for a recall. There is good news for Salford as centre Junior Sa’u returns – but Ben Murdoch-Masila is out. Jordan Walne replaces Daniel Murray in Salford’s other change.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Salford squad: Bibby, Brining, Carney, Evalds, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, O’Brien, Sa’u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, A Walne, J Walne.