SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Huddersfield v Castleford (8pm)

There are four changes for Huddersfield on Friday night. Leroy Cudjoe, Sam Rapira, Dale Ferguson and Oliver Roberts are back – Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby and Tyler Dickinson make way. Meanwhile, league leaders Castleford also make changes; Grant Millington, Andy Lynch and Mike McMeeken miss out, while Kevin Larroyer, Gadwin Springer and Larne Patrick are in.

Huddersfield squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, McIntosh, Mellor, O’Brien, Turner, Rankin.

Castleford squad: Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Massey, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Patrick, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Salford v Wakefield (8pm)

Kris Welham returns to the Salford side this weekend – but fullback Niall Evalds is left out of the squad while forward Ben Murdoch-Masila and half-back Michael Dobson are both also absent. As for Wakefield, they make three changes; new signing Tyler Randell is in, as are Joe Arundel and James Hasson. Max Jowitt, Sam Williams and the injured Kyle Wood miss out.

Salford squad: Bibby, Brining, Carney, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, O’Brien, Tomkins, Sa’u, Vatuvei, A Walne, J Walne, Welham.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou.

St Helens v Wigan (8pm, Sky Sports)

The headline news for Friday’s huge derby between St Helens and Wigan is that, as expected, Ben Barba is in line to feature for the Saints at fullback. He is included in their squad for the first time, with Luke Douglas also returning. Tommy Lee and Danny Richardson miss out. As for Wigan, they make two changes; Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins drop out: Nick Gregson and Jack Wells come in.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Grace, Lees, Taia, Barba.

Wigan squad: Tomkins, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, McIlorum, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Bateman, Clubb, Powell, Tautai, Sutton, Isa, Gregson, Wells, Marshall.