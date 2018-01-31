SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

St Helens v Castleford (7:45pm, Sky Sports)

Saints coach Justin Holbrook has a fully-fit squad to choose from for their opener against Castleford. That means a tough decision between Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Matty Smith and Danny Richardson for the half-back slots. Young half-back Jake Trueman is included in Castleford’s squad. He is likely to be in a battle with Jamie Ellis to partner Luke Gale at half-back for the Tigers.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.

Castleford squad: Roberts, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Ellis, Gale, Moors, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Wardle, Cook, Trueman, Green.

Salford v Wigan (7:30pm)

Jack Littlejohn is set to debut for Salford – but there is no Manu Vatuvei, following that serious injury last weekend. Both of Wigan’s new signings are in their squad to face Salford on Friday – with Gabe Hamlin included alongside the returning Dan Sarginson. Joe Burgess (thigh) misses out after picking up a knock in the pre-season game against Leigh. John Bateman (hand) is yet to return to full training while Sean O’Loughlin (calf) also misses out.

Salford squad: Bibby, Burgess, Evalds, Flanagan, Griffin, Hauraki, Johnson, Jones, Kopczak, Littlejohn, Lui, McCarthy, Mossop, O’Brien. Sa’u, Tasi, Tomkins, Welham, Wood.

Wigan squad: Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Forsyth, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Hull KR v Wakefield (8pm)

Hull KR are set to hand debuts to Danny McGuire and Jordan Walne in Friday’s game against Wakefield. Who partners McGuire is still unclear, with both Matty Marsh and Chris Atkin included. New signings, Justin Horo, Ryan Hampshire and Pauli Pauli are all in contention to make their debut for Wakefield – while Tom Johnstone is also set to return to competitive action.

Hull KR squad: Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Carney.

Wakefield squad: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.