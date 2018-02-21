SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Warrington v Wigan (7:45pm, Sky Sports)

There are two huge boosts for Warrington ahead of Friday’s showdown with Wigan. Star half-back Tyrone Roberts is back in the mix and fully-fit, while fellow new recruit Sitaleki Akauola is also fit to be included – he is in line to make his debut for the Wolves.

Wigan make a number of changes to their squad; the recently-released Frank-Paul Nuuausala inevitably is out, along with Joe Burgess. Meanwhile, Craig Mullen, French forward Romain Navarrete and John Bateman are all included.

Warrington squad: Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Huddersfield v St Helens (7:45pm)

The big news for Huddersfield is that England winger Jermaine McGillvary is fit. He takes his place in the Giants’ 19-man squad for the first time this season to hand Rick Stone a major boost ahead of the clash against St Helens.

Matty Lees is the man who gets the nod for St Helens ahead of Friday’s trip to West Yorkshire – he replaces the suspended Morgan Knowles following his red card against Catalans Dragons recently.

Huddersfield squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O’Brien, McIntosh, Roche.

St Helens squad: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Faces, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Salford v Hull KR (8pm)

Salford coach Ian Watson makes two changes to his squad to face Hull KR on Friday night, as Mark Flanagan and Greg Johnson come into the squad for George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts. Logan Tomkins is also named after returning from injury against Trinity.

There is a huge blow for Hull KR as half-back Danny McGuire will not travel to Salford for the game. However, Tim Sheens is boosted by the return of Andrew Heffernan, Nick Scruton and James Greenwood to the squad

Salford squad: O’Brien, Johnson, Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tas, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Mossop, Bibby.

Hull KR squad: Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Tickle, Carney.