SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

Warrington v St Helens (7:45pm, Sky Sports)

Kevin Brown returns for Warrington following the head knock which ruled him out of last week’s loss at Hull. That return as timely, as Dec Patton is suspended – along with prop Sitaleki Akauola. Harvey Livett is also included. There is one change to St Helens’ squad for the game. Matty Lees comes in for Jon Wilkin, who misses the game after suffering a head knock on Sunday.

Warrington 19-man squad: Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

St Helens 19-man squad: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Faces, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Widnes v Huddersfield (8pm)

There are a number of returnees for Widnes for Friday’s clash with Huddersfield – including promising young hooker Jordan Johnstone. Johnstone returns from his loan spell with London Broncos to take his place in Denis Betts’ 19-man squad, with co-captain Chris Houston also back following a suspension.

There is a double boost for Huddersfield as Michael Lawrence and Alex Mellor return from injury. However, Jordan Turner, Tom Symonds and the suspended Daniel Smith drop out. Tyler Dickinson is the other man to come in.

Widnes 19-man squad: Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Johnstone, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Albert, Whitley, Wilde.

Huddersfield 19-man squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson.