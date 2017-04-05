SQUAD WATCH: All the team news for Friday’s Super League games

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield v St Helens

Theo Fages and Adam Swift have been named in St Helens’ 19-man squad for Friday’s Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants. They return after recovering from head and arm injuries respectively.

Meanwhile, Rick Stone has made a number of changes to last week’s squad with Danny Brough returning to the squad from suspension and Nathan Mason and Aaron Murphy also coming back in – in place of Ryan Brierley, Daniel Smith and Gene Ormsby.

St Helens: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Walker, Lee, Peyroux, Richards, Knowles, Fleming, Taia.

Huddersfield: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Mason, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor.

Hull FC v Salford

Hull are handed a huge boost with the return of winger Fetuli Talanoa through injury – although Albert Kelly misses out due to returning home on compassionate leave. Hooker Danny Houghton fails to return, so Jez Litten keeps his place in the squad.

Hull: Shaul, Fonua, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Thompson, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Fash, Litten.

Warrington v Leeds

Warrington get a boost as winger Tom Lineham returns from suspension for the clash against the Rhinos. Leeds lose England international Brett Ferres to a six-game suspension – although the Rhinos are yet to name their squad at the time of writing.

Warrington: Atkins, Clark, Cooper, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Sims, Westerman, Westwood.

Leigh v Catalans

Brayden Wiliame and Thibault Margalet return for the Dragons, but Thomas Bosc, Justin Horo and Fouad Yaha miss out. The Dragons have only named an 18-man squad, as they’re awaiting the outcome of the hearing regarding Tony Gigot’s recent two-year suspension.

Catalans: Inu, Wiliame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Burgess, Thornley, Da Costa, Margalet, Albert.

Wakefield v Widnes

Wakefield coach Chris Chester names an unchanged squad from last weekend’s win against Catalans Dragons as Trinity look for a third straight win. Meanwhile, Widnes welcome back half-back Joe Mellor for the first time as they look for a second straight win following the win at Leigh last weekend.

Wakefield: Allgood, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Miller, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Widnes: Armstrong, Brand, Bridge, Brooks, Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Houston, Johnstone, Mauokafoa, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, Whitley.