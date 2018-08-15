SQUAD WATCH | Tigers v Wolves

Grant Millington and Peter Mata’utia are both in line to return for Castleford Tigers against Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Millington hasn’t played since Castleford’s defeat to Huddersfield in July while Matat’utia missed last week’s defeat to Wigan after making his debut away at Widnes the week before.

Calum Turner is also named in the squad as Jesse Sene-Lefao, Adam Milner, Quentin Laulu-Togagae all miss out through injury.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price has also made three changes to the squad with Stefan Ratchford, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Mike Cooper all returning in place of Josh Charnley, Harvey Livett and Ben Westwood.

Tigers: Clare, Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Moors, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Wardle, Watts, Webster

Wolves: Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, MurdochMasila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Thompson