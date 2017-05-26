Squads confirmed for tonight’s Yorkshire final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Earswick All Blacks and Oulton Raiders have announced their 20-man squads for this evening’s Forty20 Cup Final.

The game, at Heworth, kicks off at 7.00pm and the All Blacks will select from Dan Atkinson, Tom Barron, Reece Blake, Adam Kirby, Jack Carling, Sam Cooper, Ewen Coverdale, Liam Gargan, Tom Holmes, George Hunt, Connor Iddon,

Sean Malarkey, Jamie Norris, Pete Ritchie, Carl Smith, Dean Smith, Jack Stearman, Ben Stoker, George Wagstaff and Alex Wilkins.

The Raiders will choose from Jonny Austin, Jordan Blagg, Blake Broadbent, Carl Burke, Danny Elston, Brad Cahill, Hal Day, Tom Egan, Scott Holder, George Haworth, Dave Jagger, James Jenks, Harry Kendall, Ryan Laycock, Adam Lunn, Tom Lunn, Emile Saunders, Zak Schofield, Tim Stableford and Andy Tillett.

Admission is £2.00 (under 16s free).