St George confirm signing of Canterbury captain James Graham

Following the NRL’s sign off in respect to the provision of all regulatory documentation required from the parties involved, Graham will join the Dragons from the Bulldogs until at least the end of the 2020 NRL season.

And director of Rugby League Pathways Ian Millward was pleased the Dragons’ patience paid off with the announcement of Graham’s signature.

“It was no secret we were looking for a front-rower but we were prepared to be patient. We are now really pleased to secure James Graham on a three-year contract,” Millward said.

“Importantly for the Dragons, we were looking for an experienced front-rower. James has played at the highest level in the NRL and on the international stage for England.

“In addition given his leadership experience, he will be able to continue to support the development of the young forwards in our squad and development systems.

“James will be a great asset on and off the field and we look forward to having him at the Dragons.”