St Helens 16-29 Castleford: Castleford’s last league laugh

Alex Davis

As St Helens and Castleford prepare to open their season’s tonight at the Totally Wicked Stadium. TotalRL looks back at the last time Castleford were successful on St Helens soil in a league match.

To find out, you have to delve into the archive and into the 1990/91 season and the 21st October 1990.

Led by captain John Joyner and hat-trick hero Graham Steadman, Castleford beat St Helens 16-29 in front of 6,978 people at Knowsley Road.

Saints: 1 Phil Veivers, 2 Tony Kay, 3 Tea Ropati, 4 Mark Bailey, 5 Brimah Kebbie, 6 Shane Cooper, 7 Sean Devine, 8 Paul Forber, 9 Paul Groves, 10 Kevin Ward, 11 George Mann, 12 Roy Haggerty, 13 Bernard Dwyer; Subs: 14 Darren O’Brien, 15 Andy Bateman

Tries: Mann, Kebbie, Cooper

Goals: Devine (2)

Here’s a look at the Castleford side that triumphed on that day: Three tries were scored by Graham Steadman and one for David Plange. Steadman kicked five goals, Crooks one and Steadman landed a drop-goal