St Helens and Leeds without key players for Super League opener

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos will both be without notable stars when the two clubs clash in Super League’s opening fixture on Thursday.

As expected, St Helens will be without Matty Smith for the opening round match following leg surgery which will keep him out for a number of months, while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook also won’t feature.

However, four debutants, Luke Douglas, Ryan Morgan, Tommy Lee and Adam Walker have all been named in the squad by Keiron Cunningham for the contest.

As for Leeds, Brett Ferres and Brett Delaney have both been ruled out through injury, although both are expected to be available for selection in the coming weeks.

Keith Galloway is the only other absentee for the Rhinos, who are set to hand a debut to Matt Parcell following his moving from Manly, while fellow new signing Jack Oromdroyd has also been named in the squad. If selected, Rob Burrow will make his 500th career appearances.

St Helens’ 19 man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Joe Greenwood, Jon Wilkin, Luke Douglas, Adam Walker, Luke Thompson, Tommy Lee, Dominique Peyroux, Morgan Knowles, Jack Ashworth, Danny Richardson.

Leeds’ 19 man squad: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Matt Parcell, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Jimmy Keinhorst, Anthony Mullally, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson