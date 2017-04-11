David Fairleigh named the favourite to become new Saints head coach

65 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

North Queensland Cowboys assistant David Fairleigh has been named as the favourite to become the next permanent head coach of St Helens.

Keiron Cunningham became the first Betfred Super League head coach to lose his job this year following Saints’ disappointing start to the season, and Betfred have named Fairleigh as the early favourite to replace Cunningham in the hot seat.

The 46-year-old played for St Helens in 2001 and played in the club’s World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos that year.

Fairleigh played alongside former coach Cunningham and Sean Long before retiring at the end of his only year at Saints.

Following his playing career, he went on to be the assistant coach at various NRL clubs and also took charge of Cook Islands in the 2013 World Cup.

He joined North Queensland in 2016 and was a part of the coaching staff who won the World Club Challenge against Leeds Rhinos.

Betfred said: “We waited a day after the announcement before taking any bets because the club might have had a preferred candidate.

“However, that does not seem to be the case and as soon as we listed the runners and riders, Saints fans, in particular, started choosing their favourite, with David Fairleigh emerging as the frontrunner, although a substantial amount has been staked on Furner.”

Former Wigan and Leeds star David Furner has been named as the second favourite to take the role, while Geoff Toovey, who is still awaiting a visa to become the Bradford Bulls head coach, is priced at 5-1, along with current Brisbane assistant Jason Demetriou.

Recently sacked Wests Tigers coach Jason Taylor is available at 8-1, while former Super League winning coach Ian Millward is priced at 16-1 to return to the club.

Paul Anderson, Daryl Powell and Tim Sheens are among the runners, while outside bets include Leigh assistant Paul Cook, England rugby union coach Eddie Jones and League Express pundit Garry Schofield.

Odds to become the next permanent head coach of St Helens:

11-8 David Fairleigh

7-4 David Furner

5 Geoff Toovey

5 Jason Demetriou

8 Jason Taylor

16 Ian Millward

20 Paul Anderson

25 Daryl Powell

33 Tim Sheens

50 Daniel Anderson

100 Paul Cook

100 Sean Long

100 Warren Gatland

100 Eddie Jones

100 Tony Smith

100 Bobbie Goulding

100 Shaun Wane

100 Craig Bellamy

100 Wayne Bennett

100 Paul Wellens

250 Jon Wells

250 Phil Clarke

250 Gary Schofield

500 Billy Boston