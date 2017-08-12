St Helens confirm the capture of Bulls hotshot Bentley

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has confirmed the club have completed the signing of Bradford Bulls youngster James Bentley.

As first revealed in League Express several weeks ago, the 20-year-old star has linked up with the Saints despite interest from elsewhere.

Bentley, a back-rower, has been a standout star for the Bulls this season, scoring 14 tries in just 21 games.

Speaking to Wish FM following the club’s defeat to Hull FC, Holbrook said: “The young guy James Bentley who’s been having a real good season at Bradford will be coming on board next year.

“It’s really exciting for us that he chose our club. He had plenty of choices and opportunities so it’s good to have him on board.”