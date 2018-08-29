St Helens’ focus will be ‘on a real trophy’, not League Leader’s Shield, says Tomkins

Wigan’s Sam Tomkins has admitted he believes St Helens will not place too much emphasis on securing the League Leader’s Shield this Friday with victory against the Warriors: adding their focus will be on a ‘real trophy’.

The Saints know victory against their arch-rivals this weekend will ensure they finish top heading into the play-offs – and it has again brought about the annual discussion of the worth of the Shield compared to the two big trophies in the game, the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup.

And Tomkins told WiganToday that he thinks there will be far more muted celebrations in St Helens if and when they confirm top spot, in comparison to Castleford last year.

He said: “They’re going to win it anyway, barring a miracle.

“I’m sure their eyes are on the Grand Final – I don’t think they’ll have the same celebrations that Castleford had last year. “They’re strong favourites to win the Grand Final and I’m sure that’s their focus.

“There are two real trophies to win. (Finishing top) proves you’re the most consistent team but with the set-up we have, it doesn’t matter.

“I can’t name the league leaders winners for the last five years. I can name the Grand Final winners and Challenge Cup winners.”