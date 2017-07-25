St Helens intensify interest in Bradford star Bentley

38 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens have stepped up their interest in Bradford Bulls star James Bentley and have entered negotiations with the teenager.

League Express understands the club met with Bentley and his representatives last week to discuss the prospect of a move to Langtree Park ahead of the 2018 season.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the Bulls at the end of the season and is widely expected to join a Super League club after an outstanding breakthrough season in the Championship, scoring 14 tries in 20 appearances.

