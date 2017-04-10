St Helens part company with Keiron Cunningham

22 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens have parted company with head coach Keiron Cunningham.

The 40-year-old, a club legend following an illustrious playing spell with the club, has left his post following more than two years of service.

Cunningham was appointed as head coach on the back of their 2014 Grand Final success but was unsuccessful in his attempts to bring silverware to the club in his first two years in charge.

The team was booed off after their 14-14 draw with Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, a result that leaves them seventh in Super League after eight games and just one point above the bottom four.

In a statement, club chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Keiron has been with the club for 24 years as man, boy, player and coach. The commitment that he has shown to the club throughout, and in every capacity, has been without equal.

“It is both upsetting and disappointing for us all that it has ended at this point in time. Keiron nevertheless understands the position and, as a mark of the man that he is, wishes only well and good to the club, its players and everyone associated with it.

“His statue outside the ground is a deserved reflection of his immense contribution to the club. That is clear, obvious and permanent.

“We will now look to move the club forward and will immediately commence the search for a new head coach. St.Helens is a world-class club with a great squad of players and its only objective will be continuous success at the highest level.”

Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi have been put in temporary charge along with under 19s coach Derek Traynor until a new head coach is appointed.