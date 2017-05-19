St Helens will be desperate to impress Holbrook, says Amor

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens forward Kyle Amor says that everyone will be out to impress new coach Justin Holbrook on Saturday – hopefully giving everyone a lift in the wake of last week’s disastrous defeat to Castleford.

The Saints were dumped out of the Challenge Cup in spectacular fashion, losing 53-10 in the final game before Holbrook arrived in the country ahead of this weekend’s Magic Weekend clash with Hull FC.

And Amor insists that the Saints start with a clean slate this weekend as the Holbrook era gets underway.

“The new coach coming in gives everyone a fresh start,” Kyle added. “He brings new ideas and is a new face. Everybody will be out to impress and hopefully it will bring out the best in us. Having him around will bring stability and the boys will know the direction going forward.

“We have 10 games left and if we win two or three we will start climbing the table. We are looking up and not behind us but on the flipside if we lose two or three then we know what is coming.

“We have to win and climb the table. There is no better way to do that than at the Magic Weekend at St James Park in Newcastle.”

Amor also hopes the backdrop of St James’ Park and a bumper Magic Weekend crowd will bring the best out of the Saints as they look to pull away from the bottom four.

“It’s great for us as players to play at venues like the Etihad in Manchester and St James Park,” he said.

“You want to play in a big, iconic stadiums – that is why you play the game. Of course, your main goal is to play at Wembley or Old Trafford. There’s no silverware involved in this game but it is a big game, in front of the big crowd and away from the M62 corridor. This is a special game and one we are desperate to win.”