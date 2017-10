0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

YORKSHIRE Under 19s meet Stanningley Academy on Friday (20 October) as part of their preparations for the forthcoming BARLA County Championship Tri-series with Cumbria and Lancashire.

The game, at Stanningley, kicks off at 7.30pm.

The Tri-Series gets underway on Sunday 5 November, when Yorkshire host Lancashire – also at Stanningley – at Open Age and Under 19s levels.