Stanningley press promotion claims

Stanningley beat visitors Dewsbury Celtic 24-6 last night to go joint-second with Woolston Rovers and Eastmoor Dragons in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Third Division.

The game was far more closely contested than the final scoreline might suggest. Celtic, who are third from bottom of the table, were firmly in the frame at the break, when Stanningley led just 6-0 through a Jack Smith try and the first of Liam Copland’s four goals.

Ben Ward grabbed the hosts’ second touchdown on 54 minutes and Stanningley made certain of victory with tries by Smith and Josh Turner on 63 and 68 minutes respectively.

Tom Norris replied for the visitors with seven minutes remaining, Paul Foulstone adding the extras.