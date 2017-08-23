Stanningley rise to second

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Stanningley are second in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Division Three table, alongside Woolston Rovers and Eastmoor Dragons, following a 50-20 win last night over bottom side Waterhead Warriors.

Waterhead, who were unable to fulfil the fixture several weeks ago, travelled with 17 players but were hit by the sin-binnings of Jack Pemberton (knees) and Tom Horrigan (tripping).

The hosts were 24-4 ahead after 25 minutes, the Warriors recovering to 24-16 adrift at the break through Pete Davies’ second try, a James Perks touchdown and two Keegan Brennan conversions.

But tries for Niall Murphy, Joe Brier (with a brace), Ash Yarrow and Lawrence Bell, with Liam Copland adding the last three of his seven goals, saw Stanningley home, Waterhead being limited to a Matt Fogarty effort in response.

Copland, Jordan Walker, Lewis Jones and Luke Townend crossed for the Leeds outfit in the first half.