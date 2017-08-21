Stanningley and Warriors to try again

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Waterhead Warriors are scheduled to travel to Stanningley tomorrow evening (Tuesday 22 August) in the Third Division of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

The Oldham outfit, who couldn’t raise a side for the match a few weeks ago, are battling to avoid finishing in the bottom two and, as a consequence, having to seek re-election.

Stanningley, meanwhile, are intent on securing promotion.

The match is set to kick off at 7.45pm.