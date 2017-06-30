Stars on board for Sunday’s WillPower Fest!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Several of the finest players of recent times will be in attendance at Sunday’s WillPower Rugby Fest at Oulton Raiders – and the weather looks set to shine on one and all!

Kelvin Skerrett, Ryan Hall and Lee Radford have pledged to show, and the trio will be joined by the Rugby AM crew, led by Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Radford is fetching the Challenge Cup, won so famously last year by Hull FC, along. And it will be watched over by the club’s mascot Airlie Bird, with Ronnie the Rhino casting covetous eyes on the silverware ahead of next month’s semi-final against Leeds.

Renowned Castleford Tigers cheerleaders Claws will be strutting their stuff, and other attractions at an event arranged in support of the Candlelighters charity include:

– Kicking competition for all ages

– WillPower Rugby Fest balls in size 3, 4 and 5 available

– Fun Fair

– Face Painting

– Sweet Stall

– Spanish Fast Food

– Gallones Ice Creams

– Outside bar serving draught beer

– BBQ

– West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Engine

– West Yorkshire Police Dogs and possible Helicopter appearance

– MC Michael ‘Braddy’ Bradshaw

– Raffle and Auction with outstanding Sporting memorabilia from around the World

– Official WillPower Rugby Fest Match Day Programmes available

– Bar open until 10.30pm

The day has been organised by Oulton’s tireless Sasch Brook, who has been mightily impressed by the support shown by Candlelighters to his nephew William Coley, who is in remission from leukaemia, and his family.

The match schedule, which is highlighted by a game at 3.00pm between an Oulton Select Side 1998-2014 and a National Conference League All Stars 1998-2014, is:

– Rocky’s Tots (Mascots) session with Rocky – 2.15pm – Top Pitch

– Under 7s v Skirlaugh – 2.15pm – Top Pitch

– Under 12s v West Hull – 1.30pm – Middle Pitch

– Under 13s v West Hull – 1.15pm – Top Pitch

– Under 10s v West Hull – 12.30pm – Middle Pitch

– Under 16s v Milford – 11.30am – Top Pitch

– Under 7s Raiders v Keighley Albion – 10.45am – Bottom Pitch

– Under 8s v Methley Warriors – 10.15am – Middle Pitch

– Under 7s Vikings v Dearne Valley Bulldogs – 10.00am – Bottom Pitch

Admission is free for what is certain to be a superb day’s entertainment for all the family.