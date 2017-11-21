The stars outside of Super League who impressed at the World Cup

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The World Cup has provided plenty of shocks and unearthed a number of stars during the course of the campaign, and among those have been a number of players plying their trade below Super League.

Here are six players who have impressed us the most

Danny Addy (Scotland)

Addy will be back in Super League with Hull Kingston Rovers in 2018. But he is eligible for this list due to playing in the Championship for the past three seasons.

The 26-year-old came to the fore during Scotland’s draw with Samoa, replacing Danny Brough in the halves and almost masterminding progression to the quarter-finals.

His versatility was shown during the campaign and he earned plaudits from both hemispheres for his performances.

Liam Kay (Ireland)

Backing up a strong season with Toronto Wolfpack, Kay took his form to the World Cup as he scored plenty of tries for the Wolfhounds.

His finishing has been on show at its best while he has carried the ball really well.

A favourite at the Wolfpack, he’s been one of the favourites at the World Cup.

Elliot Kear (Wales)

It was a tough campaign for Wales, but Elliot Kear was one of their standout stars.

His effort was evident and he provided some moments of quality during the tournament.

Mark Kheirallah (France)

We named him as one of the stars to watch at the World Cup – and he didn’t disappoint.

The Toulouse fullback was a star in the France side, capped off with a spectacular length of the field try against Australia.

Garry Lo (PNG)

The Castleford-bound star has had Tigers fans purring with some eye-catching displays.

His try against Ireland, in particular, was an outstanding piece of quality, finishing a try he had absolutely no right to.

He’s been one of the most talked about stars at the competition, all after spending two seasons with Sheffield.

Mark Offerdahl (USA)

OK, so USA found the going tough at the World Cup.

But Offerdahl was the leader of the Hawks and did a great job of trying to get Brian McDermott’s side going.