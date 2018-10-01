Stefan Ratchford wins the Albert Goldthorpe Medal

The 2018 Albert Goldthorpe Medal has been won by Warrington Wolves fullback Stefan Ratchford.

Ratchford finished the regular Super League season with 27 points from the 28 matches he played, averaging almost one point per game. He also scored 15 tries and 27 goals in the Super League season.

The Warrington star claimed the maximum three Albert Goldthorpe points on six separate occasions, against Widnes Vikings in a Round 12 game that was moved to February, Wakefield Trinity in Round 7, Huddersfield Giants in Round 13, Wakefield Trinity again in Round 18, Catalans Dragons in Round 21 and Hull Kingston Rovers in Round 22.

After a relatively slow start to the season Ratchford made up ground on Ben Barba, the early leader in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table, and moved ahead of the pack in July.

He finished two points ahead of St Helens’ James Roby and Wigan’s Sam Tomkins, both of whom were on 25 points, while Saints pair Jonny Lomax and Ben Barba tied for fourth place with 23 points each.

Ratchford’s 27 points were awarded to him by nine different League Express reporters, with ten of them coming from Gareth Walker and 17 points from the other eight.

“I would like to thank those reporters who voted for me and I’m delighted to have won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal, especially when you consider the quality of some of the other leading players in the game,” Ratchford told League Express.

“It’s a great honour to follow in the footsteps of some of the players who have won the Medal since it was introduced.

“I hope I will be a worthy recipient.”

In winning the Albert Goldthorpe Medal, Ratchford wins a solid gold inscribed medal together with a cash prize of £2,000.