Stefan Ratchford’s missed penalty secures Wigan progress to Challenge Cup semi-final

Wigan advanced to the last four of the Challenge Cup for a second consecutive year after a 27-26 victory over Warrington.

Stefan Ratchford was handed a chance to secure victory for the Wolves with a late penalty, but his attempt from halfway was unsuccessful, allowing Shaun Wane’s men to hang on.

Wigan had taken a 12-0 lead after two Joe Burgess tries, before a Ryan Atkins brace levelled things up. But Wigan went into the break ahead as Liam Marshall wriggled away from Atkins to score.

Williams added a penalty to extend the lead, but an Andre Savelio try cut the deficit to two and Patton added a penalty to level the game again.

The Warriors took the lead for a third time as John Bateman scored on his return, with another returnee, Sam Tomkins, adding a drop goal to extend the lead to seven.

But Kurt Gidley scored to leave the gap between the sides to just one, and when Wigan kicked out on the full Ratchford had a chance to win it. However, his kick went wide.