Steve Ganson admits Hunslet-North Wales incident ‘fell short’ of refereeing standards

RFL head of match officials Steve Ganson has admitted that the controversial decision to award a match-winning drop goal to Hunslet during Sunday’s win over North Wales “fell short of the standards expected” from his refereeing department.

Referee Andy Sweet awarded a Cain Southernwood drop goal which gave Hunslet a 19-18 victory, solidifying their position inside League 1’s play-off places at the expense of Crusaders.

North Wales CEO Andy Moulsdale then asked the RFL to review the incident and, in a statement issued to League Express, Ganson has shed light on the situation from the governing body’s perspective.

Ganson said: “Following on from an in-depth review of the game, it is clear that the referee made an error of judgement and incorrectly awarded a match-winning drop goal to Hunslet RLFC.

“We continuously review the performances of our match officials and, whilst are keen to emphasise that the job is extremely difficult and challenging, on this occasion the referee fell short of the standards expected.”

Furthermore the RFL’s Operational Rules dictate in Rules B1:3 and B2:12 that:

“Save as otherwise set out in the Operational Rules, including but not limited to Section D (On Field Misconduct), in relation to any On Field matter, the Match Officials decision shall be final.

“B2:12 also states that in relation to a club wishing to object to a result of a match. For the avoidance of doubt the club shall not be entitled to object to a result on the grounds of a Match Officials decision(s).”