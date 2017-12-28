Steve McCormack resigns as Scotland head coach

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Steve McCormack has resigned as head coach of Scotland Rugby League.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to confirm I am ending my time as head coach of Scotland Rugby League after 13 years. It has been a massive privilege to coach the Scotland national team for so long.

“To compete in three World Cups, many European Championships and a Four Nations competition is something that I am immensely proud of. What we have achieved over 14 international campaigns has been fantastic and there are so many highlights. I can pick from a World Cup quarter-final, a European Championship title, and a historic draw against New Zealand in the Four Nations.

“I would like to thank all the staff I have worked with and every player that has worn the Scotland jersey with pride. I have decided to stand down as head coach to enable a new coach to come in and build towards the next World Cup.

“I have enjoyed every minute of coaching on the international stage and look forward to future challenges. I am currently enjoying my role at Wigan Warriors and would also like to thank them for their support whilst I have been coaching Scotland.”

Scotland Rugby League chairman, Keith Hogg, added: “On behalf of everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League, I would like to thank Steve for all his hard work over so many years. Steve has been an outstanding servant of Scotland Rugby League and he leaves a tremendous legacy behind.

“To have coached Scotland in three World Cups, including a first ever World Cup win (versus Fiji in 2008) and a quarter-final in 2013, to have won the European Championships and then the famous 18-all draw with New Zealand in the 2016 Four Nations, is a great achievement.

“Steve is held in very high regard by everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League. He is prepared to come and help anyone at any time and it is his support for all the elements of what we do in Scotland that many people will remember. For example, during the very busy build up to the World Cup this year he still found time to meet our Under-19 squad and give them a few tips.

“At the shirt presentation the night before we played Samoa in the World Cup last month, Steve received a standing ovation from the squad – they did not know that he was about to take charge of his last match for Scotland. This says so much about the high regard in which he is held. We wish him all the best for the future.”

McCormack has been Scotland coach since 2004, with Dave Rotheram his assistant throughout that time. Together they presided over 37 international matches of which they won 11 – including wins over Wales, Ireland, Italy, Fiji, Lebanon, Tonga, and the USA – three draws (against Italy and Samoa at World Cups and New Zealand at the Four Nations) and 23 defeats.

Over the 37 games, McCormack handed Scotland debuts to 96 players and capped a total of 112 different players.

The Scotland RL board will carry out a recruitment process and appoint a new head coach next year, ahead of the European Championships in October 2018.