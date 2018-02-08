Steve Price bemoans unacceptable Warrington display

Warrington coach Steve Price described his sides display as ‘unacceptable’ after seeing his side lose 20-6 at Huddersfield on Thursday night, their second defeat in as many games this season.

“It’s not the standard we accept as a footy club. We were confident leading in to the game. We got off to a reasonable start but to come up with a display like that is really disappointing.

“We’re confident in the 17 we had out there tonight. When you’re dishing up 14 errors and 14 penalties, within that 14, three of them when we were in control of the ball, is unacceptable.”

Despite being named in the 19-man squad for the game, new Aussie play maker Tyrone Roberts didn’t take to the pitch but Price wasn’t going to use that as an excuse.

“We knew it (Roberts’ unavailability), but that’s no excuse.”

“It’s a personal responsibility to be able to control the ball and it’s also a personal responsibility to be disciplined within the game. When you’re dishing up those combined errors and penalties you don’t give yourself a chance.”