Steve Price confirmed as Warrington Wolves coach

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the appointment of Steve Price as the club’s new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 40-year-old takes on the role from departing head of coaching and rugby Tony Smith, making the move from his position as assistant coach with NRL side Cronulla Sharks.

Price, who has been part of NRL Grand Final winning sides at St George and Cronulla, has also coached the Dragons earlier in his career.

“I’m excited to be heading to the UK and being part of the Warrington Wolves for 2018,” he said.

“I’m grateful to be leading this great club with such a passionate fan base and prestigious history. I endeavour to build a tough and resilient football team, that will be attractive to watch and will enhance the Wire brand.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Warrington Wolves Board, CEO, office and playing group. As well as getting to know the supportive Wire community.”

Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: “Following completion of a thorough and extensive search, we firmly believe that in Steve Price we have found the right man to bring success to Warrington Wolves. As a result of his involvement in two NRL Grand Final winning clubs, Steve fully understands what is required to deliver that success; he is regarded as having a major influence on the Sharks’ 2016 Grand Final win and he is highly respected by all of their players.

“During our detailed discussions, Steve clearly demonstrated an exceptional understanding of the game in both attack and defence, and he has a great awareness of Super League. Steve has a reputation for attention to detail when it comes to his team’s preparation and performance, and he is acutely aware of the high expectations we have here at Warrington.

“Steve was one of the youngest to secure a head coach role in the NRL, and we are certain that this experience will put him in good stead. We received resounding positive feedback at all stages of the recruitment process, with Steve being highly recommended by some of the sport’s most successful coaches and influential players.”