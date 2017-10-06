Stevie Ward cleared to play in Super League Grand Final

Ward spent last Friday night in hospital after dislocating his shoulder in the semi-final win over Hull FC. He went into theatre on Saturday morning to have the shoulder relocated. He has seen specialists this week and has passed a fitness test at final training on Friday morning to be included in the team for the Super League decider.

“I am delighted to be involved tomorrow night,” Ward said. There were a dark few hours a week ago as I thought my season was over but I would like to say a massive thank you to the nurses, doctors and specialists who helped me.

“Our physio team at the Rhinos, Andy Barker and Ben Harper, have been brilliant with me this week to make sure that I am ready for a game as intense as a Grand Final. As a team, we are determined to make the most of the opportunity in front of us and produce our best performance of the season tomorrow night against a very good Castleford side.”

“We are all aware of the highs and lows Stevie has faced during his career and each has made him into the character he is today,” Rhinos coach Brian McDermott said.

“He has remained positive since last week and, having seen specialists, he has been cleared to play. Stevie has had to pass every test we have put in front of him, which he has done, because he would not want to put the team at risk just so he could be at a Grand Final, he wants to play an integral part in the game for us.”