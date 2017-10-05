Stevie Ward a shock inclusion in Leeds’ Grand Final squad

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Stevie Ward has been named in the Leeds squad ahead of the Grand Final, despite dislocating his shoulder last week.

Head coach Brian McDermott ruled out the possibility of Ward, who has made 25 appearances this season, of recovering in time for the final at Old Trafford.

But in a late twist, the back-rower has been named in the club’s 19-man squad, with the Rhinos saying they will give him as much time as possible to recover.

Ward has been a key performer for Leeds this year and recently scored a hat-trick against defending champions Wigan.

It means McDermott has been able to name an unchanged squad for the clash with Castleford, with Ashton Golding and Jimmy Keinhorst included despite missing out in the semi-final against Hull FC.

Leeds squad to face Hull FC: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Walker.