Stone admits Huddersfield talking to Danny Brough about new deal

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone has admitted that the club are in talks with half-back Danny Brough over a new contract – a story first revealed exclusively in League Express.

It was revealed in League Express last Monday that the Giants have offered Brough a new one-year deal – and Stone confirmed that the club are looking at a year-by-year arrangement with the 35-year-old, who is out-of-contract at the end of this season.

“Danny is sort of in the twilight of his career and we need to make an educated decision on what we think Danny’s got left and how fit and healthy he can stay.

But, at the moment, his game against Warrington was great and he is still a positive contributor to our team , so we will look at that one (his contract situation) pretty soon.

“It would probably, I would suggest, be a year-by-year sort of thing with Danny going forward.”

Stone was speaking after Huddersfield announced a new three-year deal for prop Sebastine Ikahihifo, and he admitted he is intent on going through all of his squad to tie down as many as possible long-term.

“I have said before that the recruitment part is a 24-7 ongoing situation and it doesn’t change,” said Stone, who recently secured the long-term services of Oliver Roberts.

“We are assessing every couple of weeks all of our squad, and we are prioritising some boys we want to tie down long term so, hopefully, there will be a few more to come in the next couple of weeks.

“With Danny, he is off contract at the end of this year and it’s not so much a delicate one but maybe a tricky one.”